Gehlot faults tame Congress strategy for poor results in urban body elections

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s criticism of the Congress’s civic poll strategy has brought the party’s internal differences back into focus. Gehlot questioned whether a more aggressive campaign could have helped the Congress, and why a large number of voters chose Independents.

Gehlot said the Pradesh Congress Committee should have planned roadshows and a stronger campaign against Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other senior BJP leaders.

Had there been proper planning, I believe the anti-government sentiment would have benefited the Congress. We could have won more seats,” he said. Gehlot also pointed to the party’s ‘Sangathan Srijan’ programme, saying that despite the organisational network created through it, the large number of independent victories raised questions for the Congress.

The remarks come as the BJP and Congress remain closely matched in vote share across Rajasthan’s 309 urban local bodies. The BJP won 4,179 of the 10,235 declared wards, compared with 3,613 for the Congress and 2,273 for Independents. The BJP pulled 35.18% of the vote, against 34.24% for the Congress, a gap of just 0.94 percentage points.