Hackers target high-profile ‘X’ accounts to push crypto schemes: Agencies warn

NEW DELHI: Cyber security agencies have found that India is in league of developed countries including United States (US), United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, South Korea and a few of the European countries in facing a growing wave of hacks targeting ‘X’ accounts. The officials also warned that the activity could intensify in the upcoming festive months.

The agencies in their assessment attribute much of the activity to hackers allegedly engaged by crypto currency traders to promote crypto schemes and influence online audiences. “Prominent X accounts with large followings are being targeted because their reach and perceived credibility can help amplify fraudulent or promotional content,” a senior cyber security official said.

The official said the assessment has warned of potentially larger waves during India’s upcoming festive season, when increased social-media activity and heavy digital engagement could provide attackers with a broader pool of high-visibility targets.

Noting that the warning follows a major account-takeover campaign reported in India nearly two months ago, the official said, “In the operation, attackers sent direct messages that appeared to come from mutual contacts, often asking recipients to support an influencer contest or similar appeal. Users who clicked on the embedded links could lose control of their accounts within seconds. Attackers then changed linked email addresses and used the compromised profiles to post crypto currency-related material.”

The hacked accounts were subsequently used to send similar messages to the victims’ own contacts, helping the campaign spread through trusted social networks.

The assessment also highlights companies and their promotional activities as potential targets. During the festive season, businesses typically increase advertising and engagement across social-media platforms, creating additional opportunities for attackers to exploit compromised accounts and amplify malicious campaigns.

Experts, however, said ‘X’ has deployed systems aimed at containing such activity, but added that further strengthening of safeguards might be required ahead of the festive period.

The threat has also surfaced internationally. On September 1, 2026, thousands of X users, including prominent crypto currency figures, received unsolicited password-reset emails. Some users reported receiving as many as 10 messages within hours.

However, ‘X’ said it found no evidence of an actual system breach. The incident nevertheless drew attention because it coincided with the broader rollout of the platform’s new payment feature, X Money.