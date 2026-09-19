IIM Jammu warns students of Rs 500 fine for skipping PM Modi birthday event

SRINAGAR: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has triggered a controversy after students were allegedly warned of a Rs 500 fine for not attending a Deep Prakashan (earthen lamp) lighting ceremony held on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

According to a purported communique issued by the IIM Student Council, students were marked absent from the Deepak Prakashan ceremony held on September 17, despite the event being described as mandatory.

The ceremony was organised on the IIM Jammu campus to mark Modi’s birthday.

The communique asked absent students to submit a written explanation for their absence and warned that exemption would be considered only on medical grounds.

“Please note that an exemption from the absence will be considered only on medical grounds, and the same must be supported by an official written note from Sanjeevni specifically recommending bed rest for the concerned period. Medical reasons without the required documentation from Sanjeevni will not be considered for exemption,” warned the purported communique.

Students who failed to submit their response were allegedly warned that a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed.