Indian-origin Sikh bus driver assaulted, bus stolen before crash in UK’s Telford; man arrested

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin Sikh bus driver was allegedly assaulted and his bus stolen before the vehicle crashed into several cars in Telford, Shropshire, United Kingdom. UK police have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

According to details, police received information about an attack on Court Street in Madeley on Friday evening following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted. The driver was ejected from the bus during the assault, West Mercia Police said, before it was driven along Park Way towards the High Street, travelling on the wrong side of the road and hitting several vehicles.

A statement issued by West Mercia Police said officers arrested a man after a bus was stolen and driven into multiple vehicles in Telford on Friday (September 18).

"At around 6.37 pm officers were called to Court Street in Madeley following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted. During the assault, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The bus was then driven along Park Way towards the High Street, driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with multiple vehicles.

"The vehicle was eventually stopped, and officers were able to arrest a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue. The bus driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics, and no one else is believed to have been injured during the incident."