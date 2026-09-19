Indian-origin Sikh bus driver assaulted, bus stolen before crash in UK’s Telford; man arrested

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin Sikh bus driver was allegedly assaulted and his bus stolen before the vehicle crashed into several cars in Telford, Shropshire, United Kingdom. UK police have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.
According to details, police received information about an attack on Court Street in Madeley on Friday evening following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted. The driver was ejected from the bus during the assault, West Mercia Police said, before it was driven along Park Way towards the High Street, travelling on the wrong side of the road and hitting several vehicles.
A statement issued by West Mercia Police said officers arrested a man after a bus was stolen and driven into multiple vehicles in Telford on Friday (September 18).
"At around 6.37 pm officers were called to Court Street in Madeley following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted. During the assault, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The bus was then driven along Park Way towards the High Street, driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with multiple vehicles.
"The vehicle was eventually stopped, and officers were able to arrest a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue. The bus driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics, and no one else is believed to have been injured during the incident."
Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie said, "We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening. I'd like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Our enquiries are continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage that could assist us. In particular, we'd ask anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage from the Court Street, Park Way or High Street areas around the time of the incident to please check their recordings and contact police."
He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.
The video of the incident has gone viral. Eyewitnesses present at the scene at the time of the incident recorded a video of the entire event and immediately called the police to inform them. The police reached the spot, took immediate action and arrested the suspect.
Regarding this incident, massive anger and protests are being witnessed among the Punjabi and Sikh communities, including in the UK. Congregations and prominent leaders have strongly condemned this alleged hate crime and demanded the strictest legal action against the accused.