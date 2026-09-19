Mission Rakshak turns former Maoist strongholds into recruitment training hubs in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

RAIPUR: A singular initiative ‘Mission Rakshak’ launched in former Maoist stronghold of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district is now inspiring thousands of young men and women to join the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, and the state police forces.

In the region historically defined by unrest and isolation, the morning routine now represents a quiet revolution. At training camps based in Koylibeda, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, and Aamabeda in Kanker district, women and men are participating and determined to earn a place in India’s police and paramilitary forces.

In the past, Naxal insurgents threatened anyone who wanted to take police recruitment examinations or wished to join the paramilitary forces. Now with the elimination of armed Maoists, that fear is fast turning into confidence as local youth come forward in large numbers to build careers in uniform.

“To help the aspiring candidates succeed, the administration has arranged comprehensive support that includes physical training and written exam coaching. So far, over 3,500 candidates have already registered, including over 1,000 female candidates. The Kanker police are reaching out to remote villages and involving young people directly in nation-building,” said Nikhil Rakheja, Kanker district police chief.

The instructors for physical training and rigorous fitness tests are from the Border Security Force (BSF), Chhattisgarh Police, and the Education Department. And to coach for written exams, the subject experts are running classes to prepare candidates for different written entrance test.