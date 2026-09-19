Mission Rakshak turns former Maoist strongholds into recruitment training hubs in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

RAIPUR: A singular initiative ‘Mission Rakshak’ launched in former Maoist stronghold of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district is now inspiring thousands of young men and women to join the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, and the state police forces.
In the region historically defined by unrest and isolation, the morning routine now represents a quiet revolution. At training camps based in Koylibeda, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, and Aamabeda in Kanker district, women and men are participating and determined to earn a place in India’s police and paramilitary forces.
In the past, Naxal insurgents threatened anyone who wanted to take police recruitment examinations or wished to join the paramilitary forces. Now with the elimination of armed Maoists, that fear is fast turning into confidence as local youth come forward in large numbers to build careers in uniform.
“To help the aspiring candidates succeed, the administration has arranged comprehensive support that includes physical training and written exam coaching. So far, over 3,500 candidates have already registered, including over 1,000 female candidates. The Kanker police are reaching out to remote villages and involving young people directly in nation-building,” said Nikhil Rakheja, Kanker district police chief.
The instructors for physical training and rigorous fitness tests are from the Border Security Force (BSF), Chhattisgarh Police, and the Education Department. And to coach for written exams, the subject experts are running classes to prepare candidates for different written entrance test.
Four training centres are now functioning in the four different locations, where around 1,200 candidates are currently training every day. To date, around 400 young aspirants across 20 panchayats have also enlisted in the programme.
Authorities plan to expand the initiative to other parts of the district soon. Beyond numbers, the unique programme serves a larger ideological turning point.
“After years of misleading propaganda by Maoists, the extremist networks exploited remote geography to seed anti-state narratives among isolated communities. By training local youth to wear the uniform of the Republic, Mission Rakshak also intends to transform them into credible community leaders and messengers of peace,” said Kanker SP Rackheja.
“For decades, young men and women from our region faced an uphill task when planning to join the forces or compete for any government jobs. Now we are accessing good coaching and athletic training facilities”, said Ramesh Nuruti, from Koylibeda.
When armed with stable careers, dignity, and national pride, these young men and women will stand as the strongest local bulwark against subversive propaganda, reclaiming their villages, one drill at a time.