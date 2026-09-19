No permission granted for ‘Tantra in Silence’ retreat in Gurez: J&K govt

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said no permission has been sought or granted for a proposed four-day meditation retreat, “Tantra in Silence”, in Gurez Valley near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, after political and religious leaders opposed the event.

Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg, said his office had neither granted permission nor issued any authorisation for the event.

“This office has no information or official communication regarding the proposed event referred to in the said social media post. No application seeking permission for the event has been received or processed by this office,” he said.

“No permission has been granted to the event by district administration Bandipora,” stated the official handle of Information & PR Bandipora.

The issue was flagged by former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

“A poster is advertising a “Tantra Silence” retreat in Gurez Valley, Srinagar. A similar “Tantra” retreat facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, a self-styled godman promoting a new religion under the Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was cancelled in Goa last year after its obscene promotional material sparked widespread controversy, and Goa Police had to intervene,” Mehbooba posted on X.

Police in Goa had in November last year shut down a “Tantric retreat” after posters promoting the sessions sparked widespread anger among religious groups. The organisers later cancelled the event following police intervention.

Mehbooba said Gurez is no playground for experiments in the name of spirituality or tourism and urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the police to intervene immediately and take appropriate action. She also appealed to J&K’s religious leaders to raise awareness about the issue.