'Opinion of Punjab': Citizen-led platform to track MLAs, raise local issues ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, a citizen-led digital platform, 'Opinion of Punjab', has been launched to enable people to track the performance of their elected representatives and raise issues affecting their communities.

The platform will allow citizens to see how many questions their MLA has asked in the state Assembly over the past four-and-a-half years and how often the legislator has raised issues concerning the constituency on the floor of the House. It also features an online Atlas through which users can view the issues and questions raised by people across Punjab's constituencies.

Described as a citizen-centric, digital, not-for-profit initiative, 'Opinion of Punjab' aims to enable ordinary citizens to identify and record local issues and priorities at the village, municipal ward and Assembly constituency levels. These issues are intended to be consolidated into a collective "people's manifesto".

The platform covers more than 13,000 villages, around 2,100 municipal wards, all 117 Assembly constituencies and 23 districts. Citizens can raise, view and contribute to issues at the village, ward, constituency, district, parliamentary constituency and state levels.