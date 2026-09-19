Pakistan's 'home-grown terrorists' plank debunked as J&K recruitment dips

SRINAGAR: Local recruitment in terrorism networks has reduced significantly in Jammu and Kashmir in four years starting 2021. According to the Ministry of Defence, it fell from 146 in 2021 to just one in 2025. The ministry also stated that there were only six infiltration attempts in 2025, the lowest in the last five years.

According to a report released by the ministry, 146 local youth joined terrorist ranks in 2021, followed by 121 in 2022, 19 in 2023, four in 2024 and only one in 2025. It stated that local youth have abandoned the path of violence and are reaping the benefits of various government schemes and policies.

The declining recruitment figures, it said, discredit Pakistan’s narrative of home-grown terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The security situation has improved significantly in the state after the reading down of Article 370, leading to considerable fall of terrorism-related violence and terrorist recruitment in the region.

According to the ministry report, the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has become much quieter. It said that six infiltration attempts were foiled in 2025, in which 12 terrorists were killed.

“In 2021, 8 infiltration attempts were foiled and 12 terrorists killed. In 2022, 12 infiltration attempts were foiled and 18 terrorists killed. In 2023, 18 infiltration attempts were foiled and 36 terrorists killed, and, in 2024, 10 infiltration attempts were foiled and 19 terrorists killed,” states the report.