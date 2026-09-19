PM Modi highlights India’s speedy, sustainable development, renewable energy and youth-led growth

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described India’s development as “speedy” and “sustainable”, highlighting the talent of the country’s youth and their growing ability to earn global trust.

“The world has great expectations from our innovators, our entrepreneurs and our youth’s strength. The free trade agreements are opening new doors of possibilities for our youth,” PM Modi said, while highlighting developments and decisions being taken with a focus on the country’s younger generation.

He said India has become the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, with more than half of the country’s recognised start-ups based in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The Prime Minister also said developed nations produce six times more carbon emissions per capita than India, arguing that developing countries are often unfairly held responsible for climate change.

Speaking while inaugurating an international conference on the environment and climate, Modi said India was also moving rapidly towards expanding nuclear energy generation.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said that whenever his government takes forward work on nuclear energy, those who speak most loudly about environmental protection actively oppose clean energy solutions by approaching the courts to halt the government’s nuclear initiatives.

“And people who give big lectures on environment, when I take forward the nuclear energy work, they will go to courts to stop it,” he said.

“We all know that the responsibility for carbon emissions has often been wrongly placed on developing countries. While the historical truth is that even today, India’s contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average,” he said at the two-day event, attended by environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials.