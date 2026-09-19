Punjab slips in national EV index as Haryana leads in charging infrastructure; Chandigarh falls to fourth spot

CHANDIGARH: Despite a sharp increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales and the extension of its three-year EV policy by another year until 2027, Punjab has been ranked 21st among 36 states and Union Territories overall and 16th among the 17 large states in the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2025, compiled by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

Punjab remained in the “Emerging Performer” category, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh slipped to fourth place despite improving its overall score by six points. It remained in the “Top Performer” category.

Haryana, meanwhile, topped the country in the charging infrastructure category with a score of 91. However, its transport electrification score of 19 contributed to a four-place drop in its overall ranking. The IEMI report also identified transport electrification as the biggest area for improvement across all states. This theme measures private and commercial EV adoption, along with government initiatives and incentives supporting the transition.

According to data released by NITI Aayog and WRI India, Punjab scored 39 out of 100, down from 44 in 2024. Only Gujarat, with 38 points, scored lower than Punjab among the large states. Maharashtra topped the large-state category with 78 points, followed by Karnataka with 73 and Tamil Nadu with 61.

The index assesses three broad parameters: transport electrification progress, charging infrastructure readiness, and EV research and innovation.

Punjab scored 36 in transport electrification, 43 in charging infrastructure readiness and 39 in research and innovation. The state was placed in the “Emerging Performer” category and slipped seven places in the rankings. It has introduced financial incentives for electric tractor manufacturing and is expanding pole-mounted charging infrastructure in major hubs, including Ludhiana and Amritsar.