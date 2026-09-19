Rahul Gandhi says system wants ‘andhbhakts’ who don’t question, calls them antithesis of students

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said an “andhbhakt” never asks questions and lives in a “delusional world”, while a student remains curious and raises their voice against issues, reported ANI.

Gandhi made the remarks during his interaction with students at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, where Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants raised concerns over delays in recruitment.

“The struggle is against the system. What is this system? The system has various layers. At the top level sit six individuals who run it...” Rahul Gandhi said, while making allegations against several individuals and institutions.

He further alleged that the system wanted students who did not question it, adding that a student was someone who remained curious and fearless.

“The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions. A student asks how Amit Shah’s son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India. A student asks why the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs, or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties,” Rahul Gandhi said, ANI reported.