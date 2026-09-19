Raipur Railway Division in Chhattisgarh shields high-speed corridors with 273-km track fencing

RAIPUR: In a move to protect passengers traveling on high-speed trains and eliminate collisions on active rail routes, the Raipur Railway Division is rapidly installing track-side safety fencing along the heavily trafficked Bilaspur–Durg section.

Out of an earmarked 273-kilometre stretch, work on approximately 166 km has already been completed, creating a dedicated, barricaded railway corridor designed to keep railway tracks free from external hazards.

At the heart of the initiative is a focus on the lives and safety of thousands of rail commuters. As Indian Railways moves toward operating passenger and express trains at speeds up to 130 km/h, the danger posed by obstacles on tracks multiplies exponentially.

At elevated speeds, sudden incursions—whether by stray cattle, wild animals, or unauthorised pedestrians—leave locomotive drivers with zero reaction time. Collisions with large livestock can cause severe structural damage to locomotives and coach undercarriages, risk partial or full derailment, and trigger abrupt emergency braking that jeopardises the safety of onboard passengers. By erecting physical safety fences on either side of the tracks, the division is isolating high-speed corridors from external interference, ensuring journeys remain secure and uninterrupted.