Raipur Railway Division in Chhattisgarh shields high-speed corridors with 273-km track fencing

RAIPUR: In a move to protect passengers traveling on high-speed trains and eliminate collisions on active rail routes, the Raipur Railway Division is rapidly installing track-side safety fencing along the heavily trafficked Bilaspur–Durg section.
Out of an earmarked 273-kilometre stretch, work on approximately 166 km has already been completed, creating a dedicated, barricaded railway corridor designed to keep railway tracks free from external hazards.
At the heart of the initiative is a focus on the lives and safety of thousands of rail commuters. As Indian Railways moves toward operating passenger and express trains at speeds up to 130 km/h, the danger posed by obstacles on tracks multiplies exponentially.
At elevated speeds, sudden incursions—whether by stray cattle, wild animals, or unauthorised pedestrians—leave locomotive drivers with zero reaction time. Collisions with large livestock can cause severe structural damage to locomotives and coach undercarriages, risk partial or full derailment, and trigger abrupt emergency braking that jeopardises the safety of onboard passengers. By erecting physical safety fences on either side of the tracks, the division is isolating high-speed corridors from external interference, ensuring journeys remain secure and uninterrupted.
Beyond onboard passenger safety, the fencing serves as a vital safeguard for the public and rural communities living along rail corridors. Inadvertent crossings by pedestrians, local commuters taking dangerous shortcuts, and grazing livestock frequently lead to fatal mishaps and long line blockages.
The physical perimeter acts as an un-breachable deterrent against unauthorised entry, drastically curbing accidental fatalities while simultaneously shielding costly signalling infrastructure and railway rolling stock from collateral damage.
Railway officials noted that controlled, fenced corridors are an indispensable prerequisite for modernising track infrastructure and increasing the average running speeds of premier trains like the Vande Bharat and express services.
With over 60 percent of the Bilaspur–Durg fencing project now firmly in place, the Raipur Railway Division is prioritising the remaining sections to achieve a fully insulated corridor—reinforcing its commitment to zero-accident transit, enhanced punctuality, and maximum safety for all travellers.