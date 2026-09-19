Union Minister C R Patil says service extensions steal jobs from youth

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister C.R. Patil has strongly opposed the practice of granting service extensions to government employees after retirement, arguing that retaining officials beyond their tenure can deprive young people of opportunities to enter government service.

Patil made the remarks while addressing youth at a job fair held by Income Tax department at the Sarsana Convention Centre in Surat. Speaking directly to job seekers, he said he did not support extending an employee’s tenure merely on the grounds of experience.

“I am firmly opposed to extensions after the completion of service. When an employee continues beyond retirement, a young person who could have received that opportunity may lose out,” Patil said.

He acknowledged that extensions are often justified by pointing to the experience accumulated by officials over 30 to 35 years. However, he argued that the experience of a retiring employee must also be weighed against the opportunity being denied to the younger generation.

Patil stressed that the impact can be significant even when the extension is short. According to him, even a single day of additional service can potentially prevent a deserving young candidate from getting an appointment.

“If a post remains occupied because an employee has been given an extension, the young person waiting for that appointment loses an opportunity. That is why such decisions need to be viewed from the perspective of the next generation as well,” he said.