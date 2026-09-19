Union Minister C R Patil says service extensions steal jobs from youth

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister C.R. Patil has strongly opposed the practice of granting service extensions to government employees after retirement, arguing that retaining officials beyond their tenure can deprive young people of opportunities to enter government service.
Patil made the remarks while addressing youth at a job fair held by Income Tax department at the Sarsana Convention Centre in Surat. Speaking directly to job seekers, he said he did not support extending an employee’s tenure merely on the grounds of experience.
“I am firmly opposed to extensions after the completion of service. When an employee continues beyond retirement, a young person who could have received that opportunity may lose out,” Patil said.
He acknowledged that extensions are often justified by pointing to the experience accumulated by officials over 30 to 35 years. However, he argued that the experience of a retiring employee must also be weighed against the opportunity being denied to the younger generation.
Patil stressed that the impact can be significant even when the extension is short. According to him, even a single day of additional service can potentially prevent a deserving young candidate from getting an appointment.
“If a post remains occupied because an employee has been given an extension, the young person waiting for that appointment loses an opportunity. That is why such decisions need to be viewed from the perspective of the next generation as well,” he said.
From employment opportunities, Patil then turned to another concern — delays in government functioning. He said a negative perception about government employees and officials often develops because decisions are unnecessarily kept pending.
He argued that when officials hesitate to take decisions or repeatedly postpone them, ordinary citizens ultimately bear the consequences.
“When important decisions are delayed, people do not receive the services and benefits they need on time. The resulting hardship creates a wider distance between the government system and the public,” Patil said.
He therefore called for greater urgency in administrative decision-making, stressing that matters requiring a decision today should not be unnecessarily pushed to tomorrow.
Patil said timely decisions are particularly important when government responsibilities directly affect people’s livelihoods, entitlements and opportunities.
A delay in one decision, he cautioned, can have consequences far beyond one individual and potentially affect the future of an entire generation.
His remarks come amid wider public scrutiny of post-retirement engagements in government-linked institutions. Separately, an RTI response obtained by Ahmedabad City Congress Committee spokesperson Atik Saiyed has shown that retired personnel have been re-engaged on a contractual basis across various Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-linked bodies, including the Riverfront, hospitals, medical colleges, AMC-MET and the School Board.
The RTI information states that personnel from Class 1 to Class 4 have been retained after retirement, with monthly remuneration in the reported cases ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹2,01,314. The figures provide a separate reference point to the broader issue of post-retirement employment, although Patil’s remarks at the Surat job fair focused on the impact of service extensions on opportunities for young people.
Patil ultimately urged officials to treat timely decision-making as a core administrative responsibility, saying that when the government has to act, it should act without unnecessary delay so that eligible citizens do not remain waiting for their rightful opportunities and benefits.