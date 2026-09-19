UT LGs to be part of Inter-State Council meetings if President's rule imposed

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant governors of Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi will be able to participate in the meetings of the Inter-State Council if there is President's rule in these Union Territories, as the related provisions have been amended by President Droupadi Murmu.

The amendment in the Inter-State Council Order, 1990, which had established the council, was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 9 and published on Friday.

According to the May 1990 order, the council consists of the prime minister, chief ministers of all states, specified Union Territory representatives, and six Union ministers of Cabinet rank.

Its proviso, introduced in July that year, addressed the attendance of a governor when a proclamation under Article 356 was in force in their respective states, or when the order issued by the governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was in force.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, after Article 370 was abrogated.

The 2026 order replaces that July 1990 proviso with a four-part provision.

It retains the provision for a state under Article 356, specifying that "the governor of that state shall be invited to attend the meetings of the Council".

It then adds three provisions covering Union territories with assemblies.