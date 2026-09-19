Wrongfully detained as ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’, 19 Indian citizens released in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Police have released 19 people who were detained in Bilaspur district on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators after verification of their documents established that they were Indian citizens.

The 19 were among 23 working-class residents detained by the Special Task Force in the Sirgitti area of Bilaspur on September 5 over suspicion arising from their dialects and addresses. They were subsequently taken to a holding facility at Raipur Central Jail.

Verification of records in their home districts in West Bengal, including Murshidabad, Malda and Jangipur, established their citizenship, sources said. Investigators checked voter lists, local administration records, family details and permanent residence documents.

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh confirmed that 19 people had been cleared and released following the verification.

“19 people have been cleared and released after verification. Further steps regarding the remaining four will depend on the reports we receive,” Singh said.

The four others remain in police custody as their records are being cross-verified. Police said discrepancies persisted regarding their permanent addresses and noted that their names had been struck off voter lists during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.