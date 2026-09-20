Dehradun outskirts see rise in venomous snake encounters as 542 rescued this year

DEHRADUN: Dehradun’s rapidly expanding outskirts are witnessing an increased presence of venomous snakes, raising concerns over human-snake conflict in residential areas close to forests, according to rescue data compiled by the Uttarakhand Forest Department.
Department records show that 542 snakes were rescued in the Dehradun Forest Division between January 1 and September 13, 2026—an average of more than two rescues a day. Most incidents were reported during the monsoon, when flooded burrows force snakes to seek dry shelter.
While non-venomous species accounted for most rescues, officials recorded 112 venomous snakes, or nearly 21 per cent of the total. These included 62 cobras, 41 common kraits, six Sind kraits, two Russell’s vipers and one king cobra.
The figures suggest that venomous snakes are now being encountered more frequently on the city’s periphery and in localities adjoining forests. In contrast, most snakes rescued from central urban areas were non-venomous.
“An interesting pattern has emerged from the rescue data. Venomous snakes are being found more frequently in the outer areas, while rescues in the main city largely involve non-venomous species,” Divisional Forest Officer Vaibhav Kumar Singh told this newspaper.
“The department is studying this pattern further,” he added.
The continuing expansion of housing and other construction into natural habitats may be increasing encounters between people and snakes. Forest officials, however, said detailed examination would be required before drawing firm conclusions about any shift in snake populations.
Of the snakes rescued, rat snakes formed the largest group, with 230 cases—about 42 per cent of the total. The department also rescued 109 water snakes, 59 trinket snakes, 18 buff-striped keelbacks, eight pythons and four cat snakes. Two other rescues were not identified by species in the available category-wise figures.
The presence of cobras and kraits is particularly worrying because their bites can be fatal without prompt medical treatment. The 41 common krait rescues are significant, as the largely nocturnal species can enter homes unnoticed.
Rescuer-wise records show that Sudarshan Panwar handled the highest number of cases at 265, followed by Pravesh Kumar with 131. Snake-catching expert Arshad Alam, working with other team members, rescued 81 snakes between June 5 and September 15.
“The monsoon is a major reason snakes enter residential areas,” Alam told this daily. “Rainwater floods their burrows and hiding places, forcing them to search for safer and drier ground.”
He said prey movement also contributed to such encounters. “Rats and frogs come out of their shelters during heavy rain and often move towards houses in search of food. Snakes follow them into populated areas,” Alam added.