Dehradun outskirts see rise in venomous snake encounters as 542 rescued this year

DEHRADUN: Dehradun’s rapidly expanding outskirts are witnessing an increased presence of venomous snakes, raising concerns over human-snake conflict in residential areas close to forests, according to rescue data compiled by the Uttarakhand Forest Department.

Department records show that 542 snakes were rescued in the Dehradun Forest Division between January 1 and September 13, 2026—an average of more than two rescues a day. Most incidents were reported during the monsoon, when flooded burrows force snakes to seek dry shelter.

While non-venomous species accounted for most rescues, officials recorded 112 venomous snakes, or nearly 21 per cent of the total. These included 62 cobras, 41 common kraits, six Sind kraits, two Russell’s vipers and one king cobra.

The figures suggest that venomous snakes are now being encountered more frequently on the city’s periphery and in localities adjoining forests. In contrast, most snakes rescued from central urban areas were non-venomous.

“An interesting pattern has emerged from the rescue data. Venomous snakes are being found more frequently in the outer areas, while rescues in the main city largely involve non-venomous species,” Divisional Forest Officer Vaibhav Kumar Singh told this newspaper.

“The department is studying this pattern further,” he added.

The continuing expansion of housing and other construction into natural habitats may be increasing encounters between people and snakes. Forest officials, however, said detailed examination would be required before drawing firm conclusions about any shift in snake populations.