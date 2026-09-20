Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at UNGA, address session on Sept 26: MEA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation during the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and is scheduled to address the session on September 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, the USA," the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings, it said.

According to the United Nations, the 81st session will focus on revitalising global cooperation, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting collective action on peace, dignity and equality.

Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh will preside over the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which is being held under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."

The General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28, will see leaders and senior representatives of the 193 UN member states outline their positions and priorities amid complex and interconnected global challenges.

Brazil will be the traditional first speaker when the General Debate opens on September 22. US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to address world leaders on September 22, marking his second address to the UN General Assembly during his second term in office.

The high-level session, regarded as the busiest diplomatic period of the year at UN headquarters, comes amid continuing geopolitical conflicts, including the months-long US-Israel war against Iran. The conflict has had a wider impact on countries in the Global South and least developed nations, with rising food and fuel costs linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)