JMM seeks action against former Congress minister over his remarks against CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought action against former Agriculture Minister and Congress leader Yogendra Saw over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
JMM central spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the Congress high command should take action against Saw, warning that failure to do so could affect the future of the INDIA alliance and the coalition government in Jharkhand.
Saw had described Soren as the “most corrupt Chief Minister” and alleged that officials, including former JPSC chairman L Khyangte and IAS officer Vinay Choubey, were made scapegoats whenever the government faced a crisis. He also alleged that Jharkhand’s “jal, jungle and zameen” (water, forests and land) were being handed over to corporate companies.
He urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw support to the Hemant Soren government and said he would continue to speak what he described as the truth.
Following Yogendra Saw's statement, the JMM has now opened a front against him.
According to Manoj Pandey, the party has taken very serious note of the baseless and highly objectionable remarks made by former minister and Congress leader Yogendra Saw regarding the JMM's central president and the Chief Minister.
“Congress is an ally and a key constituent of their coalition, and Yogendra Saw is associated with that party. Although Saw had previously faced disciplinary action and was subsequently reinstated by the Congress, his current attitude and the language he uses are extremely crude and offensive. Immediate action must be taken against him,” said Pandey.
As far as he knows, the matter has been clearly conveyed to the Congress party's in-charge, K Raju, and it is now up to him to take action, he added.
Pandey, however, warned that retaining such individuals in the party without taking action would sour relations within the INDIA alliance and lead to adverse consequences.
"Congress leaders, whether based in Delhi or Ranchi, are mature individuals, and appropriate, swift action will certainly be taken against Yogendra Saw to ensure that such people are not emboldened", he said.
Congress minister Irfan Ansari also criticised Saw for his remarks, saying, “It has hurt him from inside.” He further added that it was time to stand firm with CM Hemant Soren rather than making such unrestrained statements against him.
Notably, Saw remains in the headlines for one reason or another. However, this time, by speaking to the media on camera in Hazaribagh, he directly targeted Mahagathbandhan leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. His statement has sparked considerable resentment among JMM leaders and party workers.
Earlier, Saw was expelled from the primary membership of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee for three years over his remarks critical of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Saw was accused of consistently making statements that deviated from the party's guidelines. In March 2026, he made objectionable remarks against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, an incident that the party's Disciplinary Committee viewed with grave seriousness. He was subsequently expelled from the party's primary membership for three years.