JMM seeks action against former Congress minister over his remarks against CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought action against former Agriculture Minister and Congress leader Yogendra Saw over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

JMM central spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the Congress high command should take action against Saw, warning that failure to do so could affect the future of the INDIA alliance and the coalition government in Jharkhand.

Saw had described Soren as the “most corrupt Chief Minister” and alleged that officials, including former JPSC chairman L Khyangte and IAS officer Vinay Choubey, were made scapegoats whenever the government faced a crisis. He also alleged that Jharkhand’s “jal, jungle and zameen” (water, forests and land) were being handed over to corporate companies.

He urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw support to the Hemant Soren government and said he would continue to speak what he described as the truth.

Following Yogendra Saw's statement, the JMM has now opened a front against him.

According to Manoj Pandey, the party has taken very serious note of the baseless and highly objectionable remarks made by former minister and Congress leader Yogendra Saw regarding the JMM's central president and the Chief Minister.

“Congress is an ally and a key constituent of their coalition, and Yogendra Saw is associated with that party. Although Saw had previously faced disciplinary action and was subsequently reinstated by the Congress, his current attitude and the language he uses are extremely crude and offensive. Immediate action must be taken against him,” said Pandey.

As far as he knows, the matter has been clearly conveyed to the Congress party's in-charge, K Raju, and it is now up to him to take action, he added.

Pandey, however, warned that retaining such individuals in the party without taking action would sour relations within the INDIA alliance and lead to adverse consequences.