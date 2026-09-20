Nagaland's draft electoral roll after SIR retains 11.99 lakh voters, excludes 1.59 lakh

KOHIMA: Nagaland's draft electoral roll was published on Sunday with nearly 1.59 lakh of the 13.57 lakh voters excluded from the pre-SIR list.

The Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO's) office said the draft roll has 11.99 lakh names, with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise finding 29,944 electors from the previous list deceased, 1.23 lakh absent or permanently shifted, and 5,059 enrolled at multiple places.

The enumeration phase of the SIR of electoral rolls was held in the state from August 16 to September 14.

The CEO office said the absent/shifted/other category includes electors who became voters in other states or Union Territories, could not be found, did not submit their forms by September 14, or were unwilling to register.

The claims and objections to the deletion of names from the electoral list can be submitted till October 20, it said.

The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 22, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 18.