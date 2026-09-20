President Murmu calls for community-led climate action rooted in traditional knowledge

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday called for stronger climate resilience through people-centred and community-based adaptation approaches rooted in traditional knowledge.

She also stressed the need for a well-structured framework of policies and actions involving governments, legal experts and communities affected by climate change to address the complex challenges posed by a changing climate.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day International Conference on ‘The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics’, organised by the National Green Tribunal, President Murmu said climate change was creating imbalances across multiple levels of human existence.

“Climate change creates imbalances across multiple levels of human existence. Issues such as biodiversity loss, water stress and land degradation are deeply intertwined with it. Climate change is also having serious repercussions on food security, health and livelihoods,” she said.

The President emphasised that an effective response to climate change must involve not only governments and legal experts but also communities that are most vulnerable to its effects. She said particular attention should be given to rural and forest-dwelling communities, small farmers, women and other vulnerable groups, who often bear the greatest burden of natural disasters.

“Special sensitivity towards the needs of rural and forest-dwelling societies, small farmers, women and other vulnerable communities is crucial, as they bear the brunt of natural disasters,” she said.

President Murmu also highlighted the importance of traditional knowledge, local practices and the lived experiences of communities in strengthening climate adaptation.

“We must strengthen climate resilience through people-centred and community-based adaptation approaches rooted in traditional knowledge,” she said.

She said sustainable afforestation could also play an important role in building climate resilience. Afforestation programmes, she noted, should promote biodiversity and be suited to local conditions.

“The true objective of sustainable afforestation is not merely planting trees, but restoring healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems,” she said.