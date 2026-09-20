Punjab CM Mann launches AAP door-to-door campaign with governance report card ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the Aam Aadmi Party's statewide door-to-door outreach campaign from Dhuri, taking the government's four-and-a-half-year report card to households and making ‘Mann Da Munafa’ a key part of the campaign narrative.

The outreach is being positioned by AAP as a direct connection with voters, with party workers tasked with taking the government's achievements and welfare measures to people at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the tangible financial benefits of the government's work, he said every family was receiving an annual benefit of Rs 1.82 lakh through initiatives including free electricity, healthcare, education and Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.

Mann said AAP would go to every household with its record of work since 2022 and keep the campaign positive, focused on what the government has delivered for Punjab. He said the AAP would seek people's support on the strength of work delivered on the ground, while questioning the opposition over its record and the issue of drugs.

During the outreach, Mann went door-to-door across Dhuri, meeting families and interacting with people from all walks of life, including elderly residents, women, youngsters and children. He listened to their views, discussed the work undertaken by the government over the past four-and-a-half years and explained how various schemes and initiatives were translating into direct benefits for ordinary households.