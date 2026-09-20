Raipur Diary | EV sales surge 67% in August as buyers shift

Unfazed by controversy surrounding ethanol-blended (E-20) fuel and engine reliability, car and two-wheeler buyers across Chhattisgarh are increasingly plugging into clean mobility, fuelling a historic 67.41% surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales this monsoon season. According to market figures released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, August witnessed record-breaking momentum for the green segment. A total of 5,943 electric vehicles were sold across the state during the month, compared to 3,550 units registered in August the previous year—marking an addition of 2,393 EV buyers in a single month.

Gleaming stations, stalled journeys

While railway stations across the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone in Chhattisgarh receive modern makeovers under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, passengers on the ground continue to grapple with chronic delays and substandard basic amenities, highlighting a widening gap between cosmetic upgrades and operational efficiency. Passenger trains entering the SECR territory—even those running precisely on time from other zones—frequently run hours behind schedule by the time they reach hubs like Raipur, Bilaspur or Durg. Commuters routinely encounter prolonged halts at outer signals, unscheduled stops and delays.

Bastar corundum mine revived after 25 years

Shut for 25 years because of Maoist insurgency, operations have now been resumed at the Kuchnoor corundum mine in south Bastar. Approximately 240 kg of corundum has been mined since the reopening, with 157.643 kg transported out—comprising 107 kg of B-grade and 49 kg of industrial-grade material. Operated as a joint venture between the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and M/s NC Nahar under Chhattisgarh Corundum Mines Limited, the 3.7-hectare site holds environmental clearance to produce one tonne annually. Corundum, a crystalline form of aluminium oxide, is treated as a high-value gemstone.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com