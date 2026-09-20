Southwest monsoon starts withdrawing amid cyclone ‘Arnab’ threat

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon began to withdraw from parts of west Rajasthan on Saturday, slightly later than the normal withdrawal date of September 17. The region is facing a cumulative rainfall deficit of approximately 15%. The southern peninsula, as well as east and north-eastern India, are experiencing high deficits. The complete withdrawal of the monsoon, an annual phenomenon lasting four months, is expected to end by October 15. In 2025, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon commenced on September 23—a six-day delay.

Massive dry air is expected to enter northwest and west India next week. This influx of dry air may eliminate any remaining moisture in northwest India and intensify the withdrawal process. Monsoon withdrawal may not begin in central and eastern India until September 30 and will start shortly after the dissipation of any low-pressure areas. The Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin indicates that the line of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Ramgarh, Mohangarh, Phalodi and Khajuwala in Rajasthan.