Timely anti-snake venom saves 473 victims in Haryana this year: Health Department

CHANDIGARH: Timely administration of anti-snake venom has helped save around 473 snakebite victims in Haryana this year, while 1,526 victims have been treated in the state over the past five years, officials said.

According to the Health Department, more people bitten by snakes are now approaching hospitals directly instead of seeking faith healing, "jhaad-phoonk" or other traditional remedies that can delay treatment.

The department cited the case of a 20-year-old woman from Palwal who was bitten by a snake while working in a field.

She was taken to a hospital, administered anti-snake venom and later discharged after recovery.

"Timely administration of anti-snake venom has helped save around 473 snakebite victims in Haryana this year, with Jhajjar and Ambala reporting the highest number of cases," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra said.

Misra said anti-snake venom is available free of cost at all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Civil Hospitals across the state.

Its stocks are being continuously monitored to ensure availability, she said.

She stressed the need to seek medical treatment without delay after a snakebite.