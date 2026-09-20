Wanted Jharkhand Maoist Brijesh Ganjhu killed in encounter with UP ATS

RANCHI: The chief of the banned Maoist organisation 'Tritiya Prastuti Committee' (TPC), Brijesh Ganjhu (also known as Gopal Singh Bhokta), in Jharkhand, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh ATS. IG (STF) Prem Gautam briefed Jharkhand Police on the entire matter and confirmed the killing on Sunday.

A combined reward of Rs 30 lakh had been announced for Brijesh’s arrest by the Jharkhand government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before he died. The Jharkhand government had placed a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, while the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

According to senior Police officials in Jharkhand, the encounter between the ATS and Brijesh took place early Sunday morning at Lanka Maidan near Tengra More in the Ramnagar police station area of Varanasi.

After sustaining a gunshot wound, he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the UP ATS, they received intelligence inputs that Brijesh was in Varanasi and was expected to pass through a specific route on a motorcycle in the morning. Acting on the information, the ATS team laid a trap in the Tengra Mor area. At around 5:00 AM, the team signalled Brijesh, who was approaching on a motorcycle, to stop.

Instead of stopping, Brijesh allegedly opened fire on the ATS team, triggering a gun battle. He was hit during the ATS's firing in retaliation. The team rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The UP ATS also informed that an accomplice managed to flee the spot during the encounter. The ATS recovered two pistols, several live cartridges, and spent shell casings from Brijesh at the site.

During the exchange of fire, bullets fired by Brijesh struck the bulletproof jackets of ATS DSP Vipin Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna. Both are reported to be safe.