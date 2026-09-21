BJP protests over power hike, job issues; J&K Assembly adjourned amid din

SRINAGAR: Amid continued din and protests by BJP members over the power tariff hike, outsourcing of government jobs and regularisation of daily wagers and NHM employees, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the day on Monday.

The 10-day session with seven sittings started with obituary references in Srinagar today.

After the passage of obituary references, as soon as the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for the start of Question Hour, all the BJP members in the House stood from their chairs and started protesting amid the chanting of slogans.

The BJP members, carrying placards, were protesting against the recent power hike and outsourcing of government jobs and demanding regularisation of daily wagers and NHM employees, among other issues.

The Speaker urged the protesting BJP members to take their chairs and let the Question Hour go on. The BJP members intensified their protest and sloganeering as the Question Hour continued for some time.

The BJP members marched into the well of the House to force the Speaker to adjourn the Question Hour and start a discussion on the issues being raised by them.

The BJP members waved banners with messages, “Do Justice to NHM Employees”, “Enhance the honorarium of Anganwari and Asha workers, revoke the electricity tariff hike”.