Channi attacks CM Mann over drugs, gangsterism in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Alleging that gangsterism and the drug problem have increased under the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could run a stage, but not the state.

Speaking to the media in Morinda, Channi said the AAP government's Yudh Nashean Virudh (war against drugs) campaign was limited to newspapers, television and social media. He said the drug menace in Punjab was a concern and gangsterism had increased.

Taking a dig at Mann, Channi said, “There is a difference between running the state and a stage. This man can run the stage, not the state. For the last four-and-a-half years, he has been running a stage; he cannot run the state.’’

“Stopping the drug menace requires willpower, the capacity to fight the mafia and administrative skills, but Mann lacks all three,’’ he claimed.

“On the ground, the opposite is happening. Drug traffickers are enjoying political patronage from leaders of the ruling AAP. It has become AAP's policy to align with gangsters and drug traffickers to win the next polls, which is fatal for Punjab. Gurpreet Sekhon is the biggest example," he alleged.

Sekhon joined the AAP along with his supporters in the presence of Mann at a rally in Zira, Ferozepur, on September 6. He was one of the main accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case, in which armed criminals attacked the high-security prison and freed six prisoners, including Sekhon.

Channi said Punjab was seeing worse days under AAP rule. “We demand that the chief minister should accept moral responsibility and resign’’ he said.