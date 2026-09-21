Chhattisgarh to open six jails on Gandhi Jayanti, giving inmates daytime work freedom

RAIPUR: In a stride toward prison reform and social reintegration, the Chhattisgarh state government is set to inaugurate six new open jails on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

The initiative aims to ease inmates back into mainstream society by removing the psychological strain of high prison walls and granting daytime freedom to work.

Eligible inmates will be permitted to step out during daylight hours to pursue livelihoods based on their skills and interests—ranging from agriculture and construction to tailoring, handicrafts, and self-employment—before returning to the facility at dusk.

As part of the rollout across regions including Raipur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur, and Durg, Jagdalpur Central Jail will see 50 well-behaved inmates (25 men and 25 women) transition into the open jail framework.

Freedom within the open jail framework is strictly earned. Under the state gazette guidelines, candidates must be aged between 30 and 60 years, have maintained an unblemished disciplinary record, and have completed at least seven years of their minimum 10-year or life sentences.