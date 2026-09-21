Extend free health cover to children under five: Parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: To achieve universal health coverage, a parliamentary panel has recommended Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) coverage to be extended to all children below five years of age and all senior citizens aged 60 years and above.

The department-related parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare said that AB-PM-JAY should be provided to children and elderly “irrespective of their socioeconomic status or geographical location.”

The panel made the recommendation as it felt that “universalisation is a pivotal step toward advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and mitigating the disproportionate financial burden associated with childhood and geriatric illnesses.”

“To operationalise this effectively, the committee further recommends that the ministry ensure adequate financial provisioning, establish seamless enrolment mechanisms, and build robust synergy with existing child and elderly health programs to guarantee equitable, timely, and affordable healthcare services to every eligible beneficiary,” said the report.

It also suggested that “it is imperative that the scope of existing public health insurance frameworks, such as PMJAY, be broadened to comprehensively encompass outpatient consultations, diagnostic evaluations, medicine costs, and post-hospitalisation care.”