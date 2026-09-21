Global experts on water security to gather in India for climate resilience talks

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the ninth India International Water Week in New Delhi on Wednesday, with climate-resilient water management set to take centre stage at the five-day event.

The “Climate Resilient Water Management” event, being held from September 22 to 26, will bring together policymakers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry representatives, civil society members and young professionals for dialogue, knowledge exchange, innovation and partnerships aimed at addressing emerging water challenges and advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future.

Netherlands and Germany will participate as partner countries, while 14 states will participate as partner states and six central ministries and departments have also been invited as partner ministries and departments to strengthen Centre-State collaboration and cross-sectoral convergence.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is organising the event in collaboration with key central ministries, state governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners.

The programme will feature 10 major forums, including the Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders’ Plenaries, Country Forums, Water Leaders’ Forums, Practitioners’ Forums and Thematic Forums, besides Startup, Youth and Industrial Forums and side events.

The week will have deliberations covering inclusive and equitable water governance, optimal use of water resources, technology and community participation for water security, among other topics.

WASH Conference to be held from next week

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation will organise the second International WASH Conference from next week, focusing on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, and hygiene behaviour.