Insider track | BJP’s minority outreach initiatives

A house for the NIA chief

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief is set to get something many top bureaucrats would certainly appreciate: an official address in the leafy lanes of Lutyens’ Delhi. The incumbent NIA chief already has a residence in the area, but the government is now looking to designate a house specifically for the post. In other words, the residence will belong to the office, not the occupant, and will remain attached to the NIA chief’s post for future incumbents. A search for a suitable property is currently underway. Among the options reportedly being considered is a house in the vicinity of Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. For Delhi’s babu-watchers, the move is being viewed as more than just an administrative arrangement. An official residence in Lutyens’ Delhi comes with its own unmistakable cachet—and, in bureaucratic circles, is hardly the sort of perk that goes unnoticed. So, while the NIA chief may change with time, the address could soon remain a permanent fixture on the Delhi power map.