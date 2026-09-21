J&K Assembly autumn session begins amid tight security, opposition set to corner government

SRINAGAR: The 10-day autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which is expected to be stormy as the opposition will be cornering the government on public issues, began on Monday under tight security arrangements.

The 10-day session with seven sittings started with obituary references in Srinagar today.

After the passage of obituary references, as soon as the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for the start of Question Hour, all the BJP members in the House stood from their chairs and started protesting amid the chanting of slogans.

The BJP members, carrying placards, were protesting against the recent power hike and outsourcing of government jobs and demanding regularisation of daily wagers and NHM employees, among other issues.

The Speaker urged the protesting BJP members to take their chairs and let the Question Hour go on. The BJP members intensified their protest and sloganeering as the Question Hour continued for some time.

The BJP members marched into the well of the House to force the Speaker to adjourn the Question Hour and start a discussion on the issues being raised by them.

The BJP members waved banners with messages, “Do Justice to NHM Employees”, “Enhance the honorarium of Anganwari and Asha workers, revoke the electricity tariff hike”.