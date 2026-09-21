Kolkata Diary | 30 more CCTV cameras at JU after defacement

CBI starts probe into illegal constructions

Complying with the Calcutta HC’s direction, the CBI on Thursday began an on-the-spot investigation by visiting a three-storey building on Canal East Road in the eastern part of the city. A probe team entered the building and inspected its different floors. The ground floor is being used for commercial purposes, while the upper floors are residential. The building appeared incomplete, with portions of its exterior left without plaster and several unfinished areas inside. Some rooms had air conditioners, although residents were staying on the premises. The probe follows allegations of more than 50 illegal constructions in various parts of the city.

SUBHENDU MAITI

Our correspondent in West Bengal

subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com