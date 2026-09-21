Kolkata Diary | 30 more CCTV cameras at JU after defacement

Following a row on the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, the authority plans to install 30 additional CCTV cameras on spots, including the open-air theatre and Subarna Jayanti Bhavan inside the varsity, where students have been painting graffiti and writing slogans. The JU is all set to conduct a security audit to earmark locations for the additional CCTV cameras, sources in the university said. The main campus has 50 CCTV cameras. Cameras are also likely to be installed around the football ground near Aurobindo Bhavan, the varsity’s administrative headquarters. A section of students belonging to the Revolutionary Students Front had written slogans.
Forest dept to destroy seized animal parts
The forest department will destroy seized animal parts on World Rhino Day on September 22, when CM Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to visit the Jaldapara National Park. The seized parts will be destroyed at the park after 25 years. The sources also said various animal body parts seized during anti-smuggling operations and those recovered from animals that died from various causes in the possession of different forest and wildlife divisions across north Bengal will be burnt. The proposed list includes rhinoceros horns and teeth, deer antlers and deer and leopard skin. Parts held by Jaldapara, Buxa Tiger Reserve, etc are being considered.
CBI starts probe into illegal constructions
Complying with the Calcutta HC’s direction, the CBI on Thursday began an on-the-spot investigation by visiting a three-storey building on Canal East Road in the eastern part of the city. A probe team entered the building and inspected its different floors. The ground floor is being used for commercial purposes, while the upper floors are residential. The building appeared incomplete, with portions of its exterior left without plaster and several unfinished areas inside. Some rooms had air conditioners, although residents were staying on the premises. The probe follows allegations of more than 50 illegal constructions in various parts of the city.
SUBHENDU MAITI
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com