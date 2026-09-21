Petrol pumps across Punjab, Haryana seek exemption from the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) UPI rule

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Haryana petrol pump dealers have urged the Centre to exempt them from the proposed 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. They said the additional cost would strain dealers who are already operating on limited margins.

The petrol pumps in Punjab will not accept UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 16. While petroleum dealers of Haryana are yet to take a final decision.

There are more than 4,000 petrol pumps across Punjab. The Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association Punjab (PPDAP) Executive Member, Ashwinder Mongia said that the petroleum dealers will suffer losses as most of the consumers, especially truck drivers, make payments on UPI.

"We have requested the Central Government and oil companies to exempt petrol pumps from the charges. If they do not accept our genuine request, we will have no option but to stop accepting such UPI payments from October 16, as this decision has been taken in the meeting of our association that we will not accept UPI payments above Rs 2,000."

"The petrol pumps would continue to accept credit and debit card payments,’’ Mongia added.

Mongia said, "The MDR will push petrol pumps to switch to cash payments, as earlier the government discouraged cash and made the public switch to digital transactions."

"For many years, the commission of the petroleum dealers has not been increased despite repeated requests to the government and oil companies the day-to-day operational costs such as salaries of staff, electricity bills, maintenance and other expenses have increased manyfold...but we earn a margin of just 2 per cent on every litre of petrol,’’ he said.