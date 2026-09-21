Rijiju says Congress provided platform for mocking PM Modi

NEW DELHI: A day after stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, allegedly engaged in a controversial mockery and performance at the Congress’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Gandhi for allegedly facilitating a platform for the comedian and associating with him to insult both PM Narendra Modi and his late mother.
The stand-up comedian performed mimicry of the prime minister, with Gandhi present on stage.
Taking to X on Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Gandhi, asking, “Don’t you feel even the slightest shame in mocking the elderly mother and the Prime Minister of India?”. In another post, Rijiju described the Congress as a “Party of Jokers”. “The Congress Party has become a party of comedians & jokers! They are out forever…RIP.”
During the event in Indore, Gandhi was seen interacting with the stand-up comedian, who was performing a mimicry of PM Modi. Gandhi asked the comedian how he was, to which he replied sarcastically, “Maa Ko Kursi Do” in a bid to mock PM Modi and then began mimicking his laughter.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also termed the act “shameful and disgusting”. He accused the Congress of having lowered itself to a “nadir of moral bankruptcy”. Taking to X, he wrote, “Shameful and disgusting! Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy”. In the same post, he accused Rahul of what he alleged was “weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Modi”.
Minister slams act
Taking to X, Union minister Pralhad Joshi accused Rahul Gandhi of what he alleged was “weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of Prime Minister Modi”.