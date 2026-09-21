Rijiju says Congress provided platform for mocking PM Modi

NEW DELHI: A day after stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, allegedly engaged in a controversial mockery and performance at the Congress’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Gandhi for allegedly facilitating a platform for the comedian and associating with him to insult both PM Narendra Modi and his late mother.

The stand-up comedian performed mimicry of the prime minister, with Gandhi present on stage.

Taking to X on Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Gandhi, asking, “Don’t you feel even the slightest shame in mocking the elderly mother and the Prime Minister of India?”. In another post, Rijiju described the Congress as a “Party of Jokers”. “The Congress Party has become a party of comedians & jokers! They are out forever…RIP.”