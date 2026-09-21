SSC has no data on candidates affected by centre changes, tech failures in Selection Post 13.

NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has no specific data on the number of candidates affected by examination centre changes, cancellations and technical failures during the 2025 SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam, even as 76,153 candidates were given re-examinations following disruptions, according to its response to the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The examination had triggered widespread protests by SSC aspirants and teachers over alleged mismanagement of the recruitment examination, with demonstrators converging at Delhi's Jantar Mantar under a "Delhi Chalo" call demanding accountability and reforms in the examination process.

The examination, which began on July 24, 2025 and was scheduled to conclude on August 1, was marred by complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems and remote examination centres.

Some candidates had also alleged that they were allotted examination centres hundreds of kilometres from their homes.

In an RTI application, the appellant sought the number of candidates whose centres were changed less than 24 hours before their examination, along with a city- and state-wise breakup and details of any special arrangements made for them.

In its written submission before the CIC, the SSC said, "Since EC-2 has no role in changing the examination centres of candidates, no data is available in this regard."

The applicant had also sought the total number of candidates affected by centre changes, cancellations and technical or logistical failures, besides copies of internal reports prepared on these issues.

Responding to this, the SSC said: "No data is available with us, as EC-2 has a limited role in such activities.

It said the section monitors the examination during its conduct.

The SSC further disclosed that the examination was originally scheduled from July 24 to August 1, 2025, during which re-examinations were also conducted for multiple affected candidates.

"However, re-examination was conducted on 02.08.2025 and 29.08.2025 for 76,153 affected candidates," the commission said.