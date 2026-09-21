Two Indian students from TN & Puducherry killed in air accident in Canada during flight training

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry died in an air accident in Canada during flight training.
The Consulate General of India in Vancouver expressing condolences over their death, in a post on X, identified the deceased as Manoj Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham from Puducherry.
"The Consulate General of India, Vancouver, expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Shri Manoj Sivakumar and Shri Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who lost their lives in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training. Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to extend all possible consular assistance to the families in connection with the repatriation of the mortal remains to India. May the departed souls rest in peace."
Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time,” it added.
Further details about the accident involving the two Indian students were not immediately available.
Canadian media reported a similar aircraft accident on Saturday, but whether it was the same incident could not independently verified.
According to local Canadian media reports a Cessna 172 plane operated by Harv's Air, the flight school that registered the aircraft was carrying two licensed pilots on a night cross-country flight from Regina to Steinbach, Manitoba via Carlyle, Saskatchewan which crashed near Kisbey, Saskatchewan, early Friday morning (local time), killing both people on board.
The aircraft was reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada after it failed to arrive at its expected destination by 10.30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT).
The pilots had rented the plane to accumulate flight hours towards their commercial pilot licences, the media reported, citing a statement by Adam Penner, president of Harv's Air.
According to the flight school's statement, search and rescue teams located the aircraft at around 6 pm CDT, and both occupants were found dead at the spot.
The development comes amid the Union Government's broader efforts to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad and provide consular assistance during emergencies.
In a written reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on July 30, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had said the government has undertaken various operations to safely evacuate stranded Indian nationals from conflict regions and has facilitated their return through commercial flights, including non-scheduled operations, transit visas, local transportation and cross-border movements.
The government said Indian Embassies and Consulates issue regular advisories, operate 24x7 emergency helplines and coordinate with local authorities to assist Indian nationals during crisis situations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also set up a dedicated Special Control Room to monitor situations, respond to queries from affected Indian nationals and their families and coordinate with Indian Missions on emergency cases.
The government further said it uses a structured, multi-layered mechanism comprising regular advisories, additional emergency helplines, 24x7 control rooms and evacuation operations where necessary. Logistical support, including safe shelter, meals, local and cross-border movement, transportation and evacuation flights, is also provided as required.
The MEA's Rapid Response Cell coordinates with concerned agencies, services, armed forces and ministries to ensure seamless coordination during evacuation operations, while the Ministry has also developed and is undertaking final trials of a digital emergency response solution for use during such operations.