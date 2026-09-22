10 years added to validity period for ports’ green nod

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has extended the validity period of prior Environmental Clearances (ECs) for ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging projects from the existing 10 years to 20 years, with provisions for two further extensions of up to five years each.

However, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) or State-level EAC may recommend additional environmental safeguards for incorporation into the project’s Environmental Management Plan if a validity extension for another five years is sought.

TNIE first reported the draft amendment notification related to the ports and harbours project issued in May for consultation this year. Stakeholder consultations subsequently included a request from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to consider longer validity period.

The final notification also formally inserts ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging alongside mining projects in the relevant EIA validity provisions.

The change was notified on Monday through an amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006. Under the amended provision, an EC granted to ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging projects will remain valid for 20 years.

Experts emphasise that the main goal of this amendment is to enhance the “ease of doing business” and to ensure that major infrastructure projects do not come to a halt. An extended timeframe for issuing ECs will give the government the ability to address stalled projects with greater regulatory certainty. An official noted, “This move protects critical, multi-phase maritime projects from being forced to cease construction and reapply for clearances from scratch.”