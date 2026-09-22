After 14-year wait, SC orders SIT probe into Sowjanya rape-murder case in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Karnataka government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) and conduct a fresh probe into the the 2012 rape-murder of Sowjanya in Dharmasthala, observing that the manner in which the investigation was conducted shocks the very conscience of the court.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva directed that the fresh investigation should be concluded within three months and the police report be filed before the court concerned in accordance with law.

The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the victim’s mother Kusumavathi.

SC bars officers part of earlier probe from SIT

The case was investigated by the local police, Karnataka CID and later the CBI. The sole accused prosecuted, Santhosh Rao, was acquitted by a CBI special court in June 2023 due to lack of evidence.

“Respondent No. 1 – State of Karnataka shall constitute a Special Investigation Team comprising efficient investigators, well conversant with the use of modern investigative technology, headed by a senior police officer of the State.

No officer who was part of the investigation teams of the Belthangady Police Station, CID or CBI who had been associated with the earlier investigation shall be part of the Special Investigation Team,” the bench said.

The top court said Santhosh Rao, who has already been tried and acquitted by the sessions court in the subject FIR, shall not be subjected to further investigation or prosecution.