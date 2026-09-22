Amit Shah to discuss national drug control operations with state task force chiefs

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the third national conference of heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) on Tuesday, with the two-day meeting set to review progress under the government’s Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29) and discuss strategies to tackle drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

The conference will bring together heads of ANTFs from all 36 states and Union Territories, besides representatives of central government departments and other stakeholders. Deliberations will focus on strengthening the government’s supply, demand, and harm reduction measures, according to an official statement.

Held under the theme “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, the conference will assess the progress of targets assigned to state and UT ANTFs under the recently released vision document and examine initiatives to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Shah will also release television commercials aimed at creating awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. He is set to lay the foundation stones for new Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zone complexes in Lucknow and Dehradun.

Eight technical sessions have been planned during the conference, covering a range of issues including institutional mechanisms under the vision document, dismantling drug-trafficking networks and cartels, demand reduction and rehabilitation, enforcement effectiveness, precursor and synthetic drugs, illicit cultivation and alternative crops, and investigations involving the darknet and cryptocurrencies.