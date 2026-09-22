Canada issues advisory against marriage fraud as 'cheating bride' cases surge in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian immigration authority issued a fresh warning against marriage fraud, cautioning foreign nationals and permanent citizens about the legal consequences of entering into relationships solely for immigration purpose.

As the fraudulent practice, locally termed "contract marriages" or "ticket marriages" typically involves a bride (or her family) agreeing to take the groom to Canada on a spouse visa in exchange for the groom's family funding her education, travel, or immigration expenses.

These type of cases keep coming especially from Punjab.

Following this, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued the advisory through a social media post highlighting concerns over fraudulent marriages and "relationships of convenience" used to obtain Canadian immigration status.

In a post of X, IRCC wrote, "Think carefully before marrying someone and sponsoring them to come to Canada, especially; if you’ve just met, the person wants to get married quickly, the person has been married or in a common-law relationship many times before, the person hasn’t shared much information about their background or family. Avoid scams and learn the rules for sponsoring a spouse."

Terming it as relationships of convenience, it further added that in some cases, sponsors and foreign applicants enter a "relationship of convenience." This is a marriage, or a common-law or conjugal relationship, the sole purpose of which is to let the sponsored spouse or partner immigrate to Canada.