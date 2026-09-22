Chhattisgarh BJP MLA initiate defamation case against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, singer Neha Rathore

RAIPUR: Senior BJP leader and Kurud constituency MLA Ajay Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh initiated legal proceedings for criminal defamation against Congress National Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate and known folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in the Dhamtari Civil Court.

The legal action follows allegations that an old video was falsely circulated online as footage from an Independence Day celebration.

Chandrakar appeared before the Dhamtari Civil Court on Tuesday to initiate the case. The controversy erupted after a video clip was shared on social media with the claim that during the August 15, 2026, Independence Day celebrations in Kurud, the legislator hoisted the BJP party flag instead of the Indian National Tricolour.

Rebutting the allegations, Chandrakar clarified that the circulating clip had nothing to do with Independence Day. He stated that the footage is from March 22, 2026, during an internal BJP training occasion held in Kurud. He termed the act of misrepresenting an old event as an Independence Day programme factually incorrect, deliberately deceptive, and malicious.

A police complaint had been lodged previously, leading to an initial investigation. Taking the matter forward, Chandrakar has now sought legal recourse through a defamation suit.

"While freedom of expression is a cornerstone of a democratic system, factual accuracy and accountability in public life are equally vital," Chandrakar remarked, adding that he expects justice based on the facts and evidence submitted before the court.