Congress urges ECI to probe into alleged attack on top leaders during Assam campaign

NEW DELHI: Condemning the attack on the party’s top leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi and several others, during the election campaign in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday, the Congress urged the Election Commission to order an independent probe into the incident.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Congress general secretary Dr Naseer Hussain termed the incident as a ‘murderous attack’ by masked men on senior Congress leadership, with the intent of scaring and intimidating Opposition leaders and workers during the elections.

This was an old pattern adopted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, adding that whenever it feels weakened and stares at defeat, it resorts to violence and fear-mongering. “This is a clear attempt to subvert and undermine democracy in the country”, said the Congress leader.

“The politics of intimidation and threats has been carried out in the country for the past 12 years,” he said.

Questioning the Election Commission’s silence over the attack on Opposition leaders, he asked why no action was being taken and whether free and fair elections were being conducted. He urged the EC to stop discriminating against Opposition parties and order an independent probe.

Dr Hussain said that the masked men were carrying black flags and were armed with iron rods and other weapons during the attack on the senior Congress leadership. He said this was not the first time such a thing had happened, pointing out that similar incidents involving masked persons had taken place in the past at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Shaheen Bagh, which were intended to foment riots.

The senior Congress leader said the attack took place despite the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee alerting the administration in advance. He said the administration took no preventive measures to stop the violence.