‘Doctor removed his eyes’: School’s anti-mobile drill sparks probe in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: An attempt by a private school in Uttarakhand to discourage children from excessive smartphone use has triggered an official inquiry after a video of the emotionally charged exercise went viral on social media.

The incident was reported from a school in Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district. In the video, a blindfolded child is presented before other students, who are told that doctors had removed both his eyes because he spent too much time using a mobile phone.

Several children can be seen crying, screaming and appearing visibly frightened after hearing the claim. Some repeatedly promise not to use mobile phones, even as a teacher is heard asking them whether they want to use one.

The disturbing scenes have prompted questions over the psychological impact of fear-based awareness activities on young children.

The school reportedly organised the exercise to educate students about the possible consequences of excessive screen time and addiction to smartphones, online games and social media.

As part of the activity, colour was allegedly applied around one child’s eyes before they were covered with a bandage. The child then told his classmates that he used a mobile phone excessively and that doctors had consequently removed both his eyes.

While the school is said to have described the programme as an “emotional activity” intended to deter children from overusing smartphones, the distress visible among the students has drawn widespread attention and criticism online.

Following the circulation of the video, the district education authorities ordered an inquiry into the circumstances in which the exercise was conducted.