Four killed, one injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

CHANDIGARH: Four persons were killed and another injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into a 200-metre deep gorge near Haripur in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on early Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Rana, Vikas, Gunjan, Bal Krishan. All four were residents of Jabbo village in Anni. While the injured was identified as Suresh Kumar.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.30 am on National Highway 305 near Haripur while the occupants were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony in Kumarsain in a Hyundai Exter car. Four passengers died on the spot, while one person sustained injuries.

On receiving information, teams from the district administration, police and fire services launched a rescue operation. The steep terrain and depth of the gorge posed challenges, and the operation continued until around 8 am.

The injured, Suresh Kumar was taken to the Civil Hospital, Anni, and later referred to Rampur Hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Police have registered an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident

The Kullu District Disaster Management Authority coordinated the response with the Police Control Room, Tehsildar Anni, SDK Anni and SDM Anni. Anni MLA Lokender Kumar also monitored the rescue operation.

The accident has left several families in the village grieving and highlighted concerns over road safety on the mountainous highways of the region.