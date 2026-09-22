Guwahati Diary | Madhupur Satra to get major makeover

The Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar will get a makeover as Assam and West Bengal governments will jointly transform it into a major centre of social, cultural and spiritual activities while preserving its sanctity and traditional character. This Vaishnavite monastery is closely associated with the final phase of Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15th-16th-century Assamese polymath, saint-reformer and an important figure in the Bhakti movement in Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the site last week with ministers from both states, said the government’s aim was to ensure that the Madhupur Satra continued to inspire future generations.