Guwahati Diary | Madhupur Satra to get major makeover

The Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar will get a makeover as Assam and West Bengal governments will jointly transform it into a major centre of social, cultural and spiritual activities while preserving its sanctity and traditional character. This Vaishnavite monastery is closely associated with the final phase of Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15th-16th-century Assamese polymath, saint-reformer and an important figure in the Bhakti movement in Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the site last week with ministers from both states, said the government’s aim was to ensure that the Madhupur Satra continued to inspire future generations.
Garbhanga butterflies in pictorial brochure
Altogether 125 butterfly species, documented from the Garbhanga Reserve Forest in recent years, featured in a new pictorial brochure that was jointly published by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak and the Kamrup East Forest Division. Forest minister Jayanta Mallabaruah released the brochure that serves as an accessible pictorial resource for nature enthusiasts, students, researchers, conservation practitioners and visitors. The brochure seeks to encourage greater awareness and appreciation of the rich butterfly diversity of Garbhanga and promote informed engagement with its natural heritage.
Tea industry special incentive scheme hailed
The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has welcomed government’s revised Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme, describing it as a landmark policy initiative that strengthens the state’s tea industry and elevates the importance of the Guwahati auction system. The most significant provision is the introduction of a `3 per kg incentive for exported “Single Origin Assam Quality CTC Tea,” aimed at offsetting Assam’s higher inland transport, container repositioning and terminal handling costs as a landlocked state. Government recognised CTC tea sold through GTAC as “Quality CTC Tea” for this incentive.
Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com