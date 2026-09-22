India condemns Pak airstrikes on Afghanistan, says such 'aggression' goes against regional peace, security

India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in parts of Afghanistan, saying "such instances of aggression" against a sovereign neighbour vitiate regional peace and security.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his bi-weekly media briefing.

"We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan, the airstrikes which were launched on Afghanistan in their Kunar and Paktika provinces. In these airstrikes, several civilians have been killed," he said.

"Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour is something that goes against regional peace and security, it vitiates the regional peace and security, and it is yet again another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side," the MEA spokesperson said.

He also offered condolences on the "precious lives lost", adding India also hopes that those who have been injured in this attack, would recover well and recover soon.

"We also reaffirm our support, a strong support, steadfast support for Afghanistan, for their independence, for their sovereignty, for their territorial integrity as also for the welfare and well-being of their people," Jaiswal said.