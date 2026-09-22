India warns nationals against using Malaysia's visa-free entry to seek employment

India has advised its nationals travelling to Malaysia not to use the country’s 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment.

In an advisory posted on X, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said it had observed a “noticeable increase” in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia after being misled by unscrupulous agents with false promises of employment.

The High Commission clarified that the 30-day visa-free facility for Indian passport holders is intended only for tourism and social visits and does not permit employment.

"There is a noticeable increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment. The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment," the post said.

"Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention and legal action. This is a clear violation of immigration rules, as the visa-free entry facility which permits Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days is granted for tourism and social visits only," it said.