Jaishankar calls first Visegrad Group-India foreign ministers' meet a 'historic occasion'

India and the four-member Visegrad Group of Central European countries on Monday agreed to step up political, economic and defence cooperation at their first foreign ministers' meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing it as a “new historic occasion”.

The meeting between India and the Visegrad Group, comprising the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, was held on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar joined Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orban, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar and Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka for the meeting.

"It was, in a sense, a new historic occasion,” Jaishankar said in remarks after the meeting.

"It was a very, very productive meeting. What we agreed was that since India's relationship with the European Union itself is deepening, with the V4 we would take some special initiatives to create an annual business forum,” he said.