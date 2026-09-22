Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh emerges as safe habitat for endangered vultures

RANCHI: A 100-km radius around Hazaribagh is emerging as a safe habitat for vultures, with recent surveys and photographic evidence indicating their regular presence and breeding in the region.

Encouraged by the growing vulture population, the Jharkhand Forest Department has proposed setting up a conservation-cum-breeding centre in Hazaribagh to strengthen ongoing conservation efforts.

Officials said that the plan, which has been submitted to the government, is expected to be implemented soon.

Notably, India’s vulture population has declined by more than 95% over the past three decades, triggering serious ecological and public health concerns.

Experts attribute the sharp decline primarily to the widespread use of certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat livestock. Vultures feeding on carcasses of animals treated with these drugs were exposed to the toxic residues, resulting in high mortality among the birds.

According to officials, vulture activity has increased in several parts of the forest area in Hazaribagh recently.

“Monitoring has recorded not only adult vultures but also juvenile birds, which is a significant indication for the Forest Department that the species is regularly visiting the area and finding favourable habitat conditions,” said Hazaribagh (West) DFO Maun Prakash. He added that the department plans to establish a conservation-cum-breeding centre in Hazaribagh to further boost the vulture population, and a proposal in this regard has already been submitted to the government.

According to the DFO, vultures are vital to our environment, and hence, this action plan has been formulated and submitted. The plan is set to be implemented in the near future, and positive results are anticipated, he said.

President of the 'New Foundation', an organisation working on vulture conservation, Murari Singh, informed that these areas are gaining recognition across Asia as safe havens for vultures. Recent surveys and photographic evidence confirm that vultures are thriving safely in these regions, he said.

“Mahavar Hill of Hazaribagh is regarded as a traditional habitat for vultures, with the hill and surrounding forests providing suitable feeding grounds and safe roosting sites. The presence of young vultures in the area also indicates the possibility of nearby breeding sites,” said Murari Singh. Officials and conservationists believe that if the favourable conditions persist, the vulture population in the Barkattha region could increase further in the coming years, contributing to the overall biodiversity of the area, he added.

According to Murari, out of a total of nine species of vultures, five are found in Hazaribagh itself; three of them are original habitats. Most importantly, the vultures are breeding here naturally, due to which a sharp increase in their numbers has been seen in recent years, he said.

“Around 400-450 vultures are found in the radius of 100 km around Hazaribagh,” said Murari Singh. The climate here is also quite favourable for vultures, due to which, vultures even migrate from Nepal and Hazaribagh, he added.

According to Murari Singh, efforts are underway, in collaboration with the Forest Department, Reliance Foundation and NGO New Foundation, to develop a 100-km radius around Hazaribagh as a safe zone for vultures. The proposed zone will cover Hazaribagh, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Giridih and Koderma in Jharkhand, along with Purulia in West Bengal and Nawada and Gaya in Bihar.